Mary A. Hutchins, 79, passed away Monday at her home in Owensboro, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Tell City, Indiana on August 17, 1941, to the late William E. Harpe and Martha (Holtzman) Floyd. Also preceding her in death was her daughter, Cherie Hutchins; a son, Charles Hutchins; grandchildren, Crystal Eaton and Milton Wilson and a brother, Donald Harpe.
Mary retired from Lincoln Hills Development Corp. She had been a member of V.F.W. Post #2939 Auxiliary, where she had served as Past President and American Legion Post #213 Auxiliary.
Mary enjoyed spending time with her family, as they were her main priority. She enjoyed playing bingo, being outdoors and riding motorcycles.
Survivors include her children, Angela Harris (fiancé, Jimmy Johnson), Owensboro, Antonia “Toni” Wilson (Eric), Tobinsport, Tina Hutchins, Decatur, Illinois, and Leanna Donaldson (Randy) Carlinville, Illinois; grandchildren, Jimmie Riley (Heather), Erick Montezuma (Jess Bragg), Michael Stone, Jessica Zepeda, Scottie Hutchins, Christopher Clark (Jessica Honadle), Samantha Tarter (David), Erica, Brittany and Mary Beth Wilson, Ruby Hutchins, Shane and Valerie Donaldson; and several great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Brother Jimmie Riley will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky or V.F.W Post #2939.
Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
Commented