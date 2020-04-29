ISLAND — Mary A. Logsdon, 88, of Island, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh, Indiana. She was born Dec. 14, 1931, in Daviess County to the late Leslie and Pearl Goatee Sparks. She was a member of Nickel Ridge Holiness Church. Mary was a master trapper, fisherman and hunter. She enjoyed anything outdoors, her garden and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her five children, Diane (Russ) Cabbage of Island, Don (Pam) Logsdon, Tim (Heather) Logsdon and Ray (Laura) Logsdon, all of Owensboro, and Vana Logsdon Renfrow (Robby Bryant) of Philpot; 18 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private family services will be held at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be at Nickel Ridge Cemetery.
Mary’s funeral services will be available for viewing at 11 a.m. Friday at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of visitation, there will be a drive-by caravan remembrance from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday in the parking lot at Davis Funeral Home. The family requests that you please come as you are and drive through. Due to safety directives, please do not exit your car, but you are allowed to roll down your window and show your support to Mary’s family.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davis
Commented