Mary Agnes Green, born in Graysville, Indiana, on July 1, 1915, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 15, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky.
Mary Agnes had a long, full life and adapted easily to changing times. In her 104 years, she went from riding in a horse-drawn carriage with her grandfather, Durham, a country doctor making house calls, to surfing the internet!
As a former co-owner of the Executive Inns in Owensboro; Evansville, Indiana; Paducah; and Vincennes, Indiana, she managed the Inn in Vincennes for 23 years. She also worked many years in Green Coal and Green Construction. Mrs. Green and her husband, Robert Green, started WRTB radio station in Vincennes, Indiana. She was a graduate of Indiana State University and taught school briefly in her early years of marriage at Graysville, Indiana.
Honors Mrs. Green received include the University of Evansville Medal of Honor (Model for contemporary business women), Matron of Honor at Fortnightly, Kentucky Colonel, Eastern Star and Daughters of the Nile. She was a member of Owensboro Christian Church.
Mrs. Green (affectionately known as Mimi by family and close friends) was an avid sports fan who enjoyed watching golf, football and basketball on TV. For the past several years, family and friends have celebrated her birthday at “Mimifest” in Owensboro. Until her final days, Mimi enjoyed keeping up with loved ones through Facebook and emails.
Mrs. Green was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Lora Ridgeway Durham; husband Robert E. Green; grandson Robert D. Green Jr.; sisters Marjorie Lowdermilk and Maurine Medsker; and infant brother John Durham.
Survivors include her sons, Robert D. Green (Reni) of Hernando, Florida, and Thomas E. Green (Jennifer) of Owensboro; grandchildren Marci Hutchinson of Vincennes, Indiana, Jason Green (Summer) of Destin, Florida, Ben Green (Amanda) of Marietta, Georgia, and Beau (Rachel) Green of Birmingham, Alabama; nine great-grandchildren; cousin Lida Kerlin; niece Susie Milligan of Vincennes, Indiana; and three nephews from Naples, Florida, Jim (Jan) Lowdermilk, Jon (Sally) Lowdermilk and Joe (Diane) Lowdermilk.
The family appreciates the many kindnesses shown to Mimi at One Park Place, where she resided the past several years.
Services will be Saturday, Feb. 22, at Goodwin Funeral Home in Vincennes, Indiana. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the funeral service at 1 p.m. A celebration of life will be from 1 to 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 23, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory in Owensboro with a time of sharing at 3 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Vincennes University Foundation Robert E. Green Memorial Scholarship, 1009 N. Third St., Vincennes, IN 47591, Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or a charity of one’s choice.
