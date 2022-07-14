DRAKESBORO — Mary Agnes Maranto, 92, of Drakesboro, died Monday, July 11, 2022, at 4:41 p.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. She worked at a flower shop and was of the Catholic faith.
Survivors: children, James T. Maranto, Janet Chumley, and Patrick M. Maranto.
Service: 11 a.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond, Indiana. Burial: will follow the service.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
