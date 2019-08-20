HAWESVILLE -- Mary Agnes McGovern Young of Hawesville passed away at the age of 93 years young. Mary Agnes has been reunited with her beloved children, James, Mary Helen and Tony, as well as her late husband, James H. Young in eternal resting peace. Mary was of the Catholic faith, worked at the Executive Inn taking care of the flowers and plants and loved spending time with her family. Also preceding her in death were her parents, James Bernard and Agnes Powers McGovern, brothers Bernard and Phillip, and sisters Imogene, Mildred, Ruth and Bridget.
As she would tell it, she was the first of 12 children to "show up" to her parents on Feb. 23, 1926. Although she lived and traveled to other places, Hawesville would always be "home." Mary will forever be remembered as a life long learner and teacher of life lessons. She was intellectually ahead of her time and a forward thinker, all while understanding the importance of preserving the past. Her smile and quick wit will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Mary Agnes was the proud grandmother to seven grandchildren, Donna (Gary) Hanks, Karen (Allen) Rearden, Jennifer (Mike) Masterson, Todd (Shila) Duffy, Melisa (Michael) Letterman, Karla (Scott) Haycraft and David Young; 17 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; siblings Martha Hamilton, Ann Johnson, Rita McGovern, John McGovern and Marie Ratliff; two daughters-in-law, Margaret Wiles and Joyce Cunningham; and a son-in-law Robert Daniels.
Services are at 11 a.m. Friday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville with burial following in Serenity Hills. Mary's family will greet friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, and from 8 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left for Mary's family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
