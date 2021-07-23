BEAVER DAM — Mary Agnes Williams, 92, of Beaver Dam, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Beaver Dam Nursing & Rehab. She was born Thursday, Feb. 14, 1929, in Beaver Dam, to the late William Edward and Mary Main Taylor. She was a member of Liberty United Methodist Church.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, C. Billie Williams, in 1993; son Paul Gene Williams in 2013; and four brothers, John C. Taylor, Walter Taylor, W.E. Taylor Jr. and Chester Taylor.
Mrs. Williams leaves behind to cherish her memory with one brother, David Main Taylor of Beaver Dam; two sisters, Margaret Hensley of Frankfort and Ruth Anne (Keith) Emerine of Vine Grove; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with the Rev. Michael Atkins officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with Mrs. Williams family from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to Liberty United Methodist Church, 2433 Liberty Road, Beaver Dam, KY 42320 or the Ohio County Food Pantry, 2370 State Route 1414, Hartford, KY 42347. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Mary Agnes Williams by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented