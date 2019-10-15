FRANKLIN, Tenn. -- Mary Alethea Howell French, 93, formally of Owensboro and Huntsville, Alabama, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Franklin where she had lived for the last two years. She was born Aug. 10, 1926, in Island to the late Roscoe and Vessie Eliza Everly Howell. Alethea spent most of her adult life in Owensboro, was a homemaker, and spent many years as a childcare provider in her home. She was a member of Buena Vista Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Fidelis Sunday School class and part of the Dolly Best Women's Missionary Circle.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Felix L. French; sisters Joyce Howell and Rae Kathryn Stirsman; and a nephew, Steven Wayne Stirsman.
Alethea is survived by her daughters, Judith Carol French, of Franklin, and Rebecca Ann French Hughes (Greg), of Huntsville; grandchildren Eric Scott Hughes and Megan Brooke Hughes (fiancé Justin Forrest Bowie); niece Jo Lynn Vincent (Rodney); great-nieces Amanda Messamore and Jennifer Ward; and great-nephews Jason Vincent and Cody Stirsman.
The funeral service for Alethea French will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from noon until the time of service. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Sunrise Children's Services, 300 Hope St. P.O. Box 1429 Mt. Washington, KY 40047.
Memories and condolences for the family of Mary Alethea French may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented