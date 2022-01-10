Mary Alice Cooney, 67, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was one of ten children born in Daviess County to the late William and Helen Shain Gillaspie. Nine of the ten, including her, were born at home. Mary was a graduate of Daviess County High School.
She was a dedicated homemaker and loved spending time with her grandchildren. Mary also enjoyed watching westerns and UK Basketball. Sweets, soap operas and stories also brought her much happiness. She loved a good story whether it pertained to her or not. Mary will be dearly missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Hunter Jackson; a sister, Judy Hagan; and a brother, Charlie Gillaspie.
She is survived by a daughter, Helen Stewart (Wayne); a son, Terry Cooney (Jill); grandsons, Easton and Hayden Cooney; seven siblings, Julie Mitchell (Bill); Nancy Bolton (Bill), Robert Gillaspie (Paula), Ray Gillaspie (Ruth), Larry Gillaspie (Teresa), William Gillaspie, Jimmy Gillaspie (Beverly); brother-in-law, Barry Hagan; a sister-in-law, Shirley Gillaspie; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at noon Wednesday, Jan. 12 at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be Tuesday from 3-7 p.m. and Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Private burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Mary’s family, C/O Terry Cooney, 900 Old Hartford Rd. Owensboro, KY 42303.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to Mary’s dedicated caregivers, Judy, Julie, Rita, Beverly and Amanda.
