HARDINSBURG — Mary Alice Ford, 80, of Hardinsburg died Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. She was a member of St. Romuald Catholic Church and retired manager of Houchens Family Center.
Survivors: son, Danny Ford; daughters, Kathy Ford and Rosie Davis; and sister, Dorothy Stinnett.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Custer Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: St. Romuald Catholic Church.
