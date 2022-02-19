ISLAND — Mary Alice Fulkerson, 78, of Island, died Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 1:55 p.m. at her residence. Mrs. Fulkerson was born on April 24, 1943, in Island to Nova Lindsey Green and Archie Green. She retired from Thomas Industries and was a member of Neals Chapel Church.
She loved her dog Sophie, collecting pink depression glass, reading, and sewing. She was always ready to go with her family to the movies, out to eat, shopping, or even the amusement park. She made the best cornbread dressing and mandarin orange cake you’ll ever eat. She will be remembered as the quiet beautiful person she was, who never said an ill word about anyone. She will be missed dearly every day!
She is survived by her only true love and husband of 62 years, Sherman Leon Fulkerson and her three children, Steven Leon Fulkerson (Tonya), Leslie Gay Ellis (Barry), and Ronnie Glen Fulkerson (Keila), all of McLean County. She was blessed with 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by three brothers, Jackie Green, Franklin Green, and James Green; and one sister, Janice Wells.
Funeral services are private. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
