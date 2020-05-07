FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Mary Alice Johnson, 81, resided in the San Francisco Bay Area for more than 40 years.
She’s a retiree from the Seton Coastside hospital in Half Moon Bay, a librarian administrator, lover of the arts, and spoke fluent Spanish.
Survivors include five daughters; one son; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; one brother, Hamadi; and one sister, Jewel Howard, of Owensboro.
Future plans for a celebration of life are scheduled for a later date.
Duggan’s Serra Mortuary made final arrangements, and she is being laid to rest at Cypress Lawn Memorial Park in Colma, California.
