Mary Alice Kelm, 100, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at the Signature Healthcare Hillcrest Campus in Owensboro.
She was born March 11, 1920, in Lodburg and grew up in Hadinsburg to the late Orie and Gladys Powers Kelm Sr. She retired after 37 years as a timekeeper for GE, but she loved people. While working at GE, she moonlighted as a waitress at several different local restaurants just so she could socialize with people. She was very witty and would always have a witty reply to anyone about anything and would always have people laughing.
After retirement, she worked as a companion/sitter for several different people in the local community. She always had an interesting comment about any comment. Besides all of her accomplishments at being with people and enjoying their company, she was an avid animal lover and always had at least one in her home, plus she would feed and care for any stray she found. She was also an avid reader, devouring many books prior to experiencing vision impairment. She was also a longtime member of Settle Memorial Church. One of her major accomplishments was having her 100th birthday party in 2019 with friends and relatives, and she considered this a great achievement!
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Orie Lee Kelm Jr. and Bernard Leon Kelm; and her former husband and friend, Keith Augenstein, an OHS teacher and golfer.
Mary Alice is survived by many nephews, nieces; close friend Brenda Rhodes; and a host of friends whom she has touched during her lifetime.
A celebration of life will be 10 a.m. Friday at Cloverport Funeral Chapel with Bro. Bobby Stinnett officiating. Burial will follow at Cloverport Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call from 9 a.m. until service time.
You may share your thoughts and memories of Mary Alice with the family on our website at www.cloverportfh.com.
Commented