Mary Alice McIntyre, 63, of Fordsville, died Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She joined her husband, Robert Ernest McIntyre, who died Oct. 13, 2021, in heaven. Robert and Mary Alice met as neighbors in Pattiville and were married for 46 years. She was retired from U.S. Bank and was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents, James Woods and Mary Ruth and Kelly Johnson; and brothers Danny, David and Charlie Woods.
Survivors include her daughters, Angie (Jared) Canary and Jessica McIntyre, both of Fordsville; five grandchildren, Daisy Canary, Xhaiden Morris, Jemma Bean, Ernest Cole McIntyre and Wesley Estes; bonus children Brandi Estes of Fordsville and William Freeman of Carson City, Nevada; and brothers James A. (Cheryl) Woods of Branchville, Indiana, Bert (Laura) Woods of Fordsville and Joe W. Woods of Hartford.
Joint funeral services for Robert and Mary Alice are 2 p.m. Saturday at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Pattiville with burial in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church.
Care has been entrusted to Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville.
Condolences may be at www.gearycares.com.
