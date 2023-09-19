GREENVILLE — Mary Alice Noffsinger Wright Jennings, 91, of Greenville, died Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at 8:15 p.m. at Maple Nursing and Rehabilitation in Greenville. She was a member of New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church and worked for the Muhlenberg County Board of Education for over 30 years as a secretary.
Survivors: son, Keith (Taleah) Wright, and sister, Martine Vick Vincent.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: New Cypress Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
