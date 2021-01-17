MADISON, Ala. — Mary Alice Stephens McGhee went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, after a valiant journey with end-stage renal disease. Mary Alice Stephens McGhee was born Nov. 11, 1939, in Tell City, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene McGhee; her parents, Anna Mae (Lamkin) and Lester K. Stephens; brother LeRoy; and her sister, Hazel Greulich.
She is survived by her children, Teresa (John) Simmons of Madison, Alabama, Debbie (Larry) Alley of Union Grove, Alabama, Tony (Sandra) McGhee of New Castle and Valarie (Steve) Rittmeyer of Owensboro; grandchildren Sarah (Justin) Moody, Hannah (Caleb) Pirtle, Olivia Simmons (fiancé, Haden Wilkinson), Will Simmons, Mikayla and Morgan Alley, Noah and Luke McGhee and Megan, Allison and Jenna Rittmeyer; and great-grandchildren Liam and Owen Moody. Mary has a great-granddaughter, Addison Grace Pirtle, due in March 2021. She is also survived by her brother, Kenneth Stephens (Judith O’Dea) of Corvallis, Montana, and Joyce (Jerry) Buxton of Chrisney, Indiana.
Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday with a service at 12:30 p.m. at Relevant Faith Church in Owensboro with Pastor Kathy Shouse and the Rev. Jim Wells presiding. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery in Owensboro.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Masks and social distancing are required at all locations.
