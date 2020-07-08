Mary Anita Spurrier Newman, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and educator passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at her home. She was 70.
Anita Newman served the Daviess County Public Schools for 36 years. Her career as a teacher began in 1971 at Masonville Elementary School where she taught for seven years. She then taught at Highland Elementary School for 10 years, before becoming principal of Utica Elementary School for one year. She returned to Highland as principal in 1989, a position she held until her retirement. Under her leadership, Highland earned many recognitions and awards. The school was designated a Kentucky Pacesetter School for several years and was named a National Blue Ribbon School in 2008. In 2019, the front driveway at the school was named “Anita Newman Way” in her honor.
Mrs. Newman was a graduate of Kentucky Wesleyan College, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree. She completed her master’s degree at Western Kentucky University, where she also earned her Rank I with certificates in administration and supervision. Kentucky Wesleyan College honored her service and contributions to education by presenting her its Alumni Achievement Award. An exceptional educator, Anita Newman dedicated her career to guiding students along the way of lifelong learning and success. She was a member of Bethabara Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents Herman E. “Buddy” and Betty Height Spurrier.
Those who remain to honor her memory include her husband of 51 years, Claude Newman, Jr.; her daughters Carrie Munsey (Donnie), and Molly Roberts (Gavin); her son Shack Newman (Heather); her grandchildren Finley Munsey, Abby Newman, Everett Munsey, Hattie Newman, Millie Roberts, Emme Roberts, Annie Newman, Macy Roberts and Claudia Munsey; and her brother Sonny Spurrier (Linda).
A family visitation at her home, followed by a graveside service at Bethabara Baptist Church Cemetery, will be private. Care is by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 225 S. East Street, Suite 280, Indianapolis, IN 46202 or The Bethabara Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 2946 KY 142, Philpot, KY 42366. Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Anita Newman may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
