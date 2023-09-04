Our loving mother, Mary Ann Blandford, the glue to our enormous family, went peacefully to be with our Lord on her 93rd birthday, at home surrounded by her family. Born on Sept. 1, 1930, in Knottsville, Kentucky. She grew up in a farming family, married Joe Blandford in 1950, later relocating to Indiana where she taught school in East Chicago while our father worked third shift at Inland Steel. They moved to Lowell in 1966 and still own the same home that brought them here. She worked as a realtor for Langen Realty, delivered newspapers for the Hammond Times, and was co-owner of the B.G. Carpet Store in Lowell.
She was funny, offered the best advice, could size up anybody at a glance, and always made too much food during the holiday just in case a stray or two stopped by. The door was always open, and anyone who stopped in at our house had a good laugh and always left fed. She and her husband were pillars of their community and active members of St. Edwards Church where she was a member of the Altar Rosary Society, the Saint Vincent DePaul Society, was a Eucharistic Minister, and the president of the Daughters of Isabella, and she still had time to raise a family. She was an amazingly strong and vibrant woman who was instrumental in shaping all of our lives, and the lives of many others. She was also the dirtiest card player you ever sat across from.
She is survived by three siblings (Lillian, Theresa and Bill), eight children, John (Sally), Mary (Joe) Wojdyla, Mark (Becky), Joseph Jr., Jeff, Jerry (MauReen), Melinda (Rico) Ceccacci, Melissa (Paul) Jung, 32 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Joseph Walter Blandford, parents Mark and Jennievee Mattingly, brothers Jerry and Joseph Mattingly, sisters Thomasine Clouse and Rita Wesley.
Words alone cannot express the magnitude of love and admiration we had for our most wonderful mother, and although she will no longer be in our lives, she will always be in our hearts. Heaven has truly gained a remarkable woman. We love you mom!!
Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6 at Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell, Indiana 46356. Funeral Mass is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7 at St. Edward Catholic Church, 216 S. Nichols St. in Lowell. Burial will follow in St. Edward Catholic Cemetery. www.sheetsfuneral.com.
