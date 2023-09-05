LOWELL, INDIANA — Our loving mother, Mary Ann Blandford, the glue to our enormous family, went peacefully to be with our Lord on her 93rd birthday at home surrounded by her family. Born Sept. 1, 1930, in Knottsville, she grew up in a farming family, married Joe Blandford in 1950, and later relocated to Indiana where she taught school in East Chicago while dad worked third shift at Inland Steel. They moved to Lowell, Indiana in 1966 and still own the same home that brought them here. She worked as a realtor for Langen Realty, delivered newspapers for the Hammond Times, and was co-owner of the B.G. Carpet Store in Lowell, Indiana.
She was funny, offered the best advice, could size up anybody at a glance, and always made too much food during the holidays just in case a stray or two stopped by. The door was always open, and anyone who stopped in at our house had a good laugh and always left fed. She and her husband were pillars of their community and active members of St. Edwards Church where she was a member of the Altar Rosary Society, the Saint Vincent DePaul Society, was a Eucharistic Minister, and the president of the Daughters of Isabella, and she still had time to raise a family. She was an amazingly strong and vibrant woman who was instrumental in shaping all of our lives, and the lives of many others. She was also the dirtiest card player you ever sat across from.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Joseph Walter Blandford; parents, Mark and Jennievee Mattingly; brothers, Jerry and Joseph Mattingly; and sisters, Thomasine Clouse and Rita Wesley.
She is survived by three siblings, Lillian, Theresa, and Bill; eight children, John (Sally), Mary (Joe) Wojdyla, Mark (Becky), Joseph Jr., Jeff, Jerry (MauReen), Melinda (Rico) Ceccacci, and Melissa (Paul) Jung; 32 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Words alone cannot express the magnitude of love and admiration we had for our most wonderful mother, and although she will no longer be in our lives, she will always be in our hearts. Heaven has truly gained a remarkable woman. We love you mom!!
The funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at St. Edward Catholic Church, 216 South Nichols St., in Lowell, Indiana. Burial will follow in St. Edward Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation is 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 604 East Commerical Ave., Lowell, IN 46356.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.sheetsfuneral.com.
