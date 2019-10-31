Mary Ann Calhoun, 81, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born April 17, 1938, in Daviess County to the late Hugh and Louise Berry Calhoun. Mary Ann worked as the bookkeeper for Don Moore Automotive for over 50 years. She was a member of St. Stephens Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Cotton Boger.
She is survived by her sisters, Martha Jane Werning (Jack), Beth Henderson (Bill), Sue Ellen Kivelle (Bill) and Melissa T. Stengell; brothers George Samuel Calhoun, Hugh H. Calhoun Jr. (Connie) and John Ralph Calhoun (Frieda); and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Memorial service will be 3 p.m. Sunday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation is from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davis`funeralhome.com.
