HARTFORD — Mary Ann Davenport, formerly of Signature of Hartford and Lee Manor in Owensboro, born to the late Paul Davenport and Patricia Daugherty Davenport, entered this world on June 30, 1955. At her home in Hartford on Nov. 1, 2020, she said so long to this world and gained her eternal wings in heaven.
Along with her parents, Mary Ann is proceeded in death by her brother, Fredrick Davenport, and her sister Melissa Davenport.
Remaining here on this earth are her two sons, Roger Davenport (Valerie), of Hartford, and Cory Clark (Michelle), of Sacramento; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Alfred “Smokey” Davenport (Sarah); and a sister, Lonna Davenport; along with many nieces and nephews.
Throughout Mary Ann’s earthly journey, she was a friend to anyone needing a friend, young or old. Her life was filled being surrounded by friends and family as often as she possibly could. Music made her soul complete and always filled her home. She was full of adventure and spirit from her first cry to her last breath. She enjoyed rock and gold mining scrabble and chess. And most of all She Did it Her Way all the way to the end. Her life was full and complete.
The family wishes to thank all of her family and friends for their love and support during her final weeks; Hospice of Ohio County for everything they did to make her final weeks at home possible; and Signature of Hartford for their supreme care of Mary during the last three months of her life here on earth.
Mary Ann’s life celebration will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
All who wish to honor and remember Mary Ann in person at the visitation or funeral is required to wear a mask or face covering while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Davenport.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Mary Ann Davenport and sign his virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented