Mary Ann E. Boling Shelton, 73, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Signature Health of Elizabethtown.
She was born May 23, 1950, in Louisville to the late John Millard Boling, Sr. and Trudy Young Boling. Mary Ann taught in the Owensboro Public School System for 33 years, and she was named “Secondary Teacher of the Year” in 2003.
She also worked part-time for the Owensboro Community & Technical College and Kohl’s Department Store. She was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church and the Love and Laughter Sunday school class. Mary Ann enjoyed reading and playing Bridge at the Elizabeth Mundy Center. She was the Friends of Sinners Volunteer of the Year in 2021.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Troy Brenton Shelton; sister, Jane Boling-Hamilton; and niece, Tamie Shelton.
Survivors include her brother, John Millard Boling, and his wife, Gwen Baker Boling; two nephews, Brian Lamar and John Matthew (Tina Mohr) Boling; nieces, Sarah Elizabeth Boling and Sherry Shelton Jackson; and a great-nephew, Christian Jackson.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Burial will be in Glenville Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Bellevue Baptist Church, 4950 Highway 56, Owensboro, KY 42301, Owensboro Humane Society, 3101 West Second St., Owensboro, KY 42301, or Friends of Sinners, 324 Clay St., Owensboro, KY, 42303.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
