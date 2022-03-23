GREENVILLE — Mary Ann Gulley, 74, of Greenville, formerly of Indianapolis, Indiana died on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital.
Survivors: children, Ronald F. Gulley, Jr., James L. Gulley, Angela F. (Jeffrey P.) Lawrence, and Matthew (Theresa M.) Stamps; sister, Margie Brewer; and brother, Billy Wimsatt.
Service: 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville. Burial: 11 a.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Moss Cemetery in Moss, Tennessee. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
Commented