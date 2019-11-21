Mary Ann Gumbel Wedding, 82, of Owensboro, passed away on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Nortons Hospital in Louisville surrounded by her loved ones. She was born Nov. 27, 1936, in Daviess County to the late John and Ann Wagner Gumbel. She was a homemaker and a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Mary Ann enjoyed playing games with her family, keeping up with politics and traveling. She had worked at General Electric many years ago and was a member and supporter of the Right To Life. Mary Ann loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Mary Ann was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul Clifton Wedding, on April 10, 2008; an infant son, James Wedding, in 1963; and a brother, John Gumbel, on Jan. 24, 1988.
Surviving are her children, Theresa Nadeau and Agnes Church, and husband, Scott, all of Owensboro, Maria Miller and husband, Rory, of Island and Paul Wedding and wife, Diana, of Westfield, Indiana; six grandchildren, Lindsay Hewitt and husband, Graham, of Homewood, Alabama, Molly, Trevor, and Hayden Church, all of Owensboro, Samuel Miller of Island and Joseph Wedding of Westfield; one great-grandchild, Paul Hewitt; five sisters-in-law, Shigeko Gumbel, Birdie Wedding, Theresa Wedding, Mary Howard and Raymunda Calhoun; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, James Wedding and wife, Judy; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass for Mary Ann Wedding will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday with prayers at 7 p.m. and from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to Birthright, 512 W. 7th. Street, Owensboro, KY 42301. Memories and condolences to the family of Mary Ann Wedding can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
