Mary Ann Horn, 78, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born July 25, 1945, in Daviess County to the late Harold and Virginia Morton Ellis. Mary Ann was a retired medical transcriptionist from Mercy Hospital, and was a member of Immaculate Catholic Church. She loved to paint, sing, and was a very giving person. She was an amazing mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ray Horn, Sr. and two sisters, Janice Sue Elliott and Mary Theresa Ellis.
Survivors include her daughter, Kristi Horn Royal (Kevin); two sons, Chuck Horn (Vicki) and Scott Horn (Kim); six grandchildren, Derek Horn, Brooke Royal Newcom (Keaton), Jansen Horn, Blake Royal, Hannah Horn, and Sarah Horn; one great-grandchild, Foster Horn; brother, Harry Ellis (Pat); and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. A private burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery for the family. Visitation is 2 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
