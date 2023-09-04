Mary Ann Horn, 78, of Owensboro, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born on July 25, 1945, in Daviess County to the late Harold & Virginia Morton Ellis. Mary Ann was a retired medical transcriptionist from Mercy Hospital, and was a member of Immaculate Catholic Church. She loved to paint, sing, and was a very giving person. She was an amazing Mother & Grandmother and will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ray Horn, Sr., and two sisters, Janice Sue Elliott and Mary Theresa Ellis.
Survivors include her daughter, Kristi Horn Royal (Kevin); two sons, Chuck Horn (Vicki) and Scott Horn (Kim); six grandchildren, Derek Horn, Brooke Royal Newcom (Keaton), Jansen Horn, Blake Royal, Hannah Horn, Sarah Horn; one great-grandchild, Foster Horn; a brother, Harry Ellis (Pat) and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Private family burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation is from 2 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
