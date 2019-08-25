Mary Ann Howard, 81, of Owensboro passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky surrounded by her loving family. Born Aug. 15, 1938, in Knottsville to the late Joseph Vincent Howard and Mary Charlesetta "Chunk" Roby, Miss Howard graduated from St. William High School. Being one of eight children, she was like a second mom who helped raise her brothers and sisters. She was a devoted member of St. William Church all of her life. Mary Ann worked at GE for 42 years before retiring, then worked 14 more years at Target. She was a friendly, strong, faithful and selfless person who loved her family deeply. Mary Ann found great pleasure in playing bingo, Facebook and her favorite soap operas. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, Miss Howard was preceded in death by her sisters, Georgia Lindsey and Dorothy Howard; a brother, Joe Howard; and a grandson, Samuel Louis Tindall.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Brian Tindall (Christy); her grandchildren Nick, Ben and Mary Katherine Tindall; her sisters, Ruthie Payne (Randall), Freda Rhodes (Rick) and Nancy Greathouse (Tommy); a brother, Tommy Howard (Nancy); nieces Donna Plunkett (Tony) and Vicki Wright (Kenny), Amber Howard who provided special care to Mary Ann, and numerous other nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews Michael (Misty), Megan, and Stephen (Brooklyn) Shrewsberry, Matt (Ashley), Brandon, and Lindsey Wright, Chelsea Payne.
The funeral Mass for Mary Ann Howard will be noon Tuesday at St. William Catholic Church with burial to follow at the cemetery there. Visitation will be Monday from 3 to 8 p.m. with prayers at 7 p.m. and Tuesday from 9 until 11 a.m. Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848 Longmont, CO 80502.
Memories and condolences for the family of Mary Ann Howard may be left at www.glenncares.com
Commented