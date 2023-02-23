EVANSVILLE, INDIANA — Mary Ann Lindsay, 67, of Evansville, Indiana passed away Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital. She was born May 31, 1955, in Owensboro. Mary Ann enjoyed crafts, cooking, gardening, and spending time with her family. She worked in childcare development.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, A.D. and Mary Mildred (Myers) Westerfield; infant sister, Florence Elizabeth Westerfield; sister, Patricia Westerfield; and brothers, Joseph Westerfield and William Westerfield.
She is survived by her husband, Charles “Charlie”; son, Gary Lindsey (Tiffany); daughter, Miranda Williams (Levi); brothers, Allen Westerfield (Sandra) and James Westerfield (Bonnie); sisters, Kathryn Crowe and Cecelia Cox (John); sister-in-law, Susie Westerfield; along with grandchildren, a great-grandson, nieces, and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Alexander West Chapel, 2100 West Illinois St., Evansville, Indiana. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
