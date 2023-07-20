Mary Ann Lindsey, 86, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, July 17, 2023, under the care of Hospice of W. Kentucky. The Daviess County native was born Nov. 2, 1936, to the late Joseph A. Roby, Sr. and Mary Barr Roby. Mary Ann was a farmwife that later worked at GE and GRADD as a secretary. She and her husband enjoyed square dancing years ago and then loved to travel the country in their motor home. Mary Ann was a devoted Catholic that served in many ways in the St. Pius X parish and school.
In addition to her parents, Mary Ann also was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Gilbert Lindsey, in 2013 and her daughter, Debby Stallings, in 2010.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Pat Lindsey and wife, Dana, of Utica, Lee Lindsey and wife, Jennifer, of Philpot, and Tim Lindsey of Knottsville; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Joe Roby, Jr. (Linda), Russell Roby, Laura Hayden, Karen Wells, and Mary Michael Thompson; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass for Mary Ann Lindsey will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Carmel Home. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation is 1 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the Carmel Home.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Carmel Home, 2501 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Condolences and memories for Mary Ann’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
