Mary Ann Payne Aud, 75, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 17, 1946, to the late Francis I. and Madeline Morris Payne. She was a longtime member of St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville. Mary Ann was a faithful and devout Catholic and passed on her Catholic faith to her sons.
Mary Ann was a devoted wife and mother who quit her outside job when her children were born. She dedicated her life to raising her sons and, along with her late husband of 43 years, Wendell, provided them with every opportunity from T-ball to computers and farming and everything in between, and teaching them to be the best men with a great work ethic, using their talents to serve others.
She was always ready to help anyone, doing so up ‘til her last day. She was very conscientious and put all her energy into whatever she was doing. She was kind and considerate and made us all feel better just being in her presence with her quiet personality. Mary Ann was a beloved Mamaw to her grandchildren, always providing them with loving care and fun activities. They were her pride and joy.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Wendell Aud on March 24, 2012, and a brother, Merrill Payne.
She is survived by her three sons and their wives, Shawn (Debbie) Aud, Todd (Bonnie) Aud, and Ryan (Andrea) Aud; grandchildren, Shawna (Ryan) Wilson, Shelby (Colton) Lanham, Parker, Brady, Logan, Molly, Ashton, Camden, Kenley, and Carson Aud; brothers and sisters, William Buster (Charlotte) Payne, Frankie (Alzena) Payne, Irene (Roy) Payne, Patty (Ray) Hamilton, Rosie (David) Hamilton, Brenda Howard, Sandy (Leon) Mills, Rita Payne, and LaDonna (Tim) Cecil; her in-laws, Florence McDaniel, Alice (Fred) Howard, Joe Rearden, and Hazel Aud; and numerous generations of nieces and nephews who loved Mary Ann.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church, Whitesville. Burial will follow at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation is from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, and after 9 a.m. Friday at Cecil Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers or other memorial gifts, the family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), or Mass offerings.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
Commented