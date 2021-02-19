Mary Ann Postlewaite, 87, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at Hermitage Care & Rehab Center. She was born May 4, 1933, in Knottsville to the late Dallas “Jack” and Virginia “Ginny” Millay Payne. Mary Ann was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church.
She was famous for her homemade noodles and buttermilk biscuits, which many family members and friends enjoyed over the years. She and her husband, Tommy, loved camping at both Daviess and Hancock County Fish and Game Farms prior to his declining health. She was a loving and caring Mamaw to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was able to hold her first great-great-grandchild. Mary Ann had many lifelong friends in which she enjoyed conversations and laughter. Our mom will be remembered for her loving heart, laughter and home cooked meals.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Ray “Tommy” Postlewaite, in 2006; her infant son, John Michael Postlewaite, in 1958; and sons Ricky Lee Postlewaite in 1976 and Stephen Dale Postlewaite in 2018.
She is survived by her children, Linda (Roger) Haynes and Cheryl Clary of Owensboro, Cathy (Tony) Pullin of Philpot and Kenneth Ray ( Melissa) Postlewaite II of Hawesville; daughter-in-law Debbie Postlewaite of Knottsville; brothers Richard (Gina) Payne of Philpot and James E. “Buddy” (Mary) Payne of Cresthill, Illinois; 15 grandchildren, Stephanie (Scott) Green, Samantha (Luke) Kuegel, April (Shane) Hamilton, Crystal (Jeff) Neumann, Keith (Heather) Haynes, Amber (Chris) Minton, Chris (Zed) Postlewaite, Jamie (Mary) Postlewaite, Michelle (Brian) Lynn, Bethany (Josh) Decker, Jackie Kendall (Brandon Green), Alex O’Hearn, Sydney O’Hearn, Kenneth (Renee) Pullin and Meghan Pullin; 26 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; three sister-in-laws, Marilyn, Janice and Martha; and many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
Private funeral Mass will be Monday at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. William Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Monday at the church. The mass will be livestreamed at the Precious Blood Catholic Church’s Facebook page.
Cecil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The number of those attending the funeral or visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or Precious Blood Catholic Church, 3306 Fenmore St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Condolences may be made at www.cecilfuneral
Commented