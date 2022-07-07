HARDINSBURG — Mary Ann Potts, 64, of Hardinsburg died Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was a member of St. Romuald Catholic Church and was employed by the Breckinridge County Board of Education.
Survivors: sons, James Michael Potts and Dylan Potts, and brothers, Ronnie Wheatley, Mike Wheatley, Tom Wheatley, Raphael Wheatley, and Kenny Wheatley.
Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at St. Romuald Catholic Church. Burial: St. Romuald Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, with the Rosary at 7 p.m., and 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy: Breckinridge County Relay for Life.
