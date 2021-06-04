Mary Ann Rickard, 59, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Owensboro. Born Dec. 1, 1961, she was the daughter of James B. White Jr. and Delight White.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her father, James B. White Jr. in January 1994; and her sister, June Medley in June 2009.
Mary Ann leaves behind her son, Josh Nelson; her daughter, Jenny Rickard; grandchildren Emily and Lilly Nelson; mother Delight White; brothers J.D. (Bettye) White and Jack (Ginger) White; sister Kitty (Kenny) Bowlds; and several nieces and nephews.
No services will be held. Care by Cardinal Cremation Society.
