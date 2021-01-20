Mary Ann “Toot” Burke, 67, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at her home. She was born Aug. 9, 1953, in Chincoteague, Virginia, to the late Lt. Cmdr. William John Burke and Mary Ann Lindemann Burke. Toot graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School in 1971 and Western Kentucky University in 1975. She worked for AT&T for 30 years as a lineman and manager, mostly in Florida, and at Home Depot for 15 years at various positions. Toot loved to travel, especially out west. She was a counselor for the Girl Scouts in her younger years, where she began her love for the outdoors and camping and enjoyed movie marathons with anyone who was willing to watch many of them in a row.
Toot is survived by her siblings, Mike (Karen) Burke, Joan Burke, Mark Burke and Matt (Linda) Burke; nieces and nephews, Kate (Ritchie) Dillner, Kristen Keener, Adam (Mandi) Burke, Shirley Ashley and Matthew James Burke; many great-nieces and great-great-nieces, nephews; her lifelong friend, Heidi Suhrheinrich; and her godchildren, Emily, Jody and Jeannie.
The family will be planning a memorial service for her at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Owensboro Humane Society or the animal shelter of your choice.
