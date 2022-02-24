Mary Anne Long, formerly Mary Anne Hite, 83, passed away on February 22, 2022, at her home. She was born in Evansville, Indiana on November 15, 1938.
Mary Anne was a school teacher for many years and retired from working for the local health department. Mary Anne grew up in Waverly, on a farm with her siblings and parents. She graduated from Saint Vincent Academy in Union County in 1956. She married Jerry Hite in 1959. She graduated from Our Lady of Cincinnati after high school and went on to acquire two master’s degrees. Mary Anne devoted her life to her children, her grandchildren, and her love of animals. She had many friends, who she cared about deeply. She enjoyed traveling and experiencing the simple joys of animals, nature, cooking, eating, and spending time with friends and family. She supported the Daviess County Animal Shelter and other animal organizations. She enjoyed and appreciated her independent life after retirement. She loved to laugh, drink a good beer, and share a big holiday meal. She will be missed by many. May her memory be a blessing to all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her brother, William, “Billy” Long; sister, Rebecca “Becky” Hagan; mother, Emma Catherine Long; and her father, William “Shorty” Long.
She is survived by her three children, Jeff Hite of Louisville; Kevin Hite (Penny Hite) of Paducah, and Tricia Isenstein of Lexington. Additionally, she is survived by her grandchildren, Ashley Hite, Emily Hite, Zachary Hite, and Raya Isenstein; great-grandchildren, Briana Hite, Jordan Averitt, and Jocelyn Rice; brother, Tommy Long; and her sister, Kay Roberts. Mary Anne also leaves behind her three beloved dogs, Sherlock, Lacey, and Marple.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation is from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the Daviess County Animal Shelter, 2620 KY 81, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
