Mary Anne Robinson Howard, 86, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.
She was born Feb. 9, 1937, to the late Lee Harlan Robinson and Cecyl Belle Crenshaw Robinson in Lebanon. She attended Centre College in Danville and met the love of her life, Garland W. Howard. They married June 4, 1956, and moved to Owensboro in 1959.
Mary Anne and Garland loved to travel. Upon coaxing from Garland, she reluctantly engaged in adventures such as parasailing in Mexico, snow skiing in the Rockies, and riding in a helicopter over the Hawaiian Islands.
They loved socializing with their friends, playing Bridge, dancing the night away, and dressing up on Halloween for their grandchildren. Mary Anne was a lifelong Chicago Bears fan and she and Garland were at the 1985 Super Bowl when the Bears defeated the Patriots 46-10.
Mary Anne enjoyed living on the Ohio River for over 30 years and was passionate about caring for the river cats.
She was an avid collector of art and antiques and an artist in her own right, painting landscapes, still life, and portraits for family and friends.
She was also an interior decorator with Clark Howard Builders. Mary Anne was active in the Junior League of Owensboro for many years as well as the Hospital Guild. She was a member of Century Christian Church and later First Christian Church.
The highlight of her very full life were her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She told them daily how much she loved them.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Garland, in 2009.
She is survived by her four children, Anne (Tim), Brad (Susan), Scott (Clary), and Margaret (Shaun); eight grandchildren, Tim (Natalya), Howard (Erin), Matt (Rachel), Amanda (Dustin), Alex, David, David (Tiffanie), Jessica (Hunter), Gabriel, and Audrey; ten great-grandchildren; and sister, Sally Robinson Brady of Louisville.
The funeral service will be private. Visitation will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to The Heartford House/Hospice of W. Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or Saving Paws Animal Rescue of KY, 1004 East 18th St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Condolences and memories for Mary Anne’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented