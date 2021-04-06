LIVERMORE — Mary Atwell Owen 89, of Livermore went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 5, 2021 at her home. Mary Atwell Stevens was born January 6, 1932 in Livermore to the late Luther Henry and Lena Pearl Boyer Stevens and was married to the late Orval Charles Owen. Mary started teaching at Sacramento Elementary for four years and retired from Livermore Elementary after 22 years. She later taught at the McLean County G.E.D. Program for 20 years, was a Red Cross volunteer, and volunteered at Livermore Youth Basketball. She was a lifetime and faithful member of Livermore United Methodist Church where she played piano for years. Mary was also a homemaker and loved U.K. Basketball. In addition to her parents Mary was preceded in death by her husband O.C. Owen and a son, Charles Stevens Owen.
Survivors two sons; Michael Craig Owen and Erin of Newburgh, David Todd Owen and Libby of Livermore; daughter, Kathryn Elizabeth “K.O.” Owen of Livermore; 10 grandchildren: Jaime Mills, Melanie Hart, Robert Owen, Brian Owen, Andrew Owen, Stephen Owen, Matthew Owen, Cameron Owen, Marcus Rush, and Makena Rush-Owen; 6 great grandchildren; a large family of close cousins; and a special caregiver Selenia Willis.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Jim White officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Livermore. Friends may visit with Mary’s family from 10:30 A.M. until 3:00 P.M. Thursday at Musters in Livermore. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Mary’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the Governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Mary’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 3:00 P.M. Thursday.
The Mary Atwell Owen family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Livermore United Methodist Church; P. O. Box 67; Livermore, KY 42352. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
