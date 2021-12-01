Mary B. Beller, 96, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. She was born in Evansville, Indiana, to the late James and Frieda Juncker Hall on May 30, 1925. Mary was a secretary for the city of Denver and was active in the church and Eastern Star and loved to dance with her husband Jim.
Mary’s selflessness was a great example for her children and grandchildren. She was a patient and tolerant person and was a joy to be around. Her infectious smile would greet you at the door, and her welcoming spirit and home-cooked meals would make you feel at home. Mary had a great sense of humor, was fun-loving, loved to play games and was even known to flip some powder in your face when she skied up to you on the mountain! She was very active and enjoyed finding that “road less traveled” with Jim and the kids. We cherished our camping trips, where mom would point out the giant bubble forming on Jim’s shoe sole as it rested on a rock near the fire (...with his foot still in it!). Mom and Dad were also into some heavy dance moves into their 90s, often attending Friday After 5 on the River Walk in Owensboro.
Mary’s spiritual life included devotion to church activities, sweet prayers at mealtime and for those in need, and of course, encouraging words like “God loves you!” with another smile! Her advice was offered humbly and lovingly. When asked about the most important thing to her about the church, she stated “the people!” She dearly loved singing and music, and especially the handbell concerts at church. You could usually find Mary at church by looking for her hat, on the fifth pew at Settle Memorial UMC.
Mary was also preceded in death by her brother, James Hall; and her sister, Jessie May Humphrey.
She is survived by her husband, James Roy Beller; children Jennifer Saunders (husband Geoffrey), Les Beller (wife Colleen) and Bruce Beller; her grandchildren, Nathan Tobin, Brian Saunders (wife Lauren), Ethan Beller, Robert Beller and Andrew Beller; and by great-grandchildren Kennedy Saunders and Parker Saunders.
The service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m.
Memorials may be sent to the Good Samaritan Fund at Settle Memorial UMC, P.O. Box 1756, Owensboro, KY, 42302.
