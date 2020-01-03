Mary B. Liguori Conroy, 74, of Owensboro, died unexpectedly at her home on the morning of Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.
Mary was a bright light who loved everyone who came into her orbit, but especially her only son Liam. She had an enduring love of music, movies, children, teaching, Jude Law and full-contact hugs.
Mary Bertier Liguori was born Oct. 27, 1945, in Bridgeport, Connecticut, to Frank G. and Amelia (Mendillo) Liguori. Her father worked for General Electric for many years, and the family eventually moved from Connecticut to New York Mills, New York, before returning to Connecticut. Mary graduated from Bunnell High School in Stratford, Connecticut, in 1963. She received her bachelor's degree from Annhurst College in Putnam, Connecticut, in 1967 and her master's degree from the University of Bridgeport. She married William J. Conroy in 1982, and their son Liam was born in 1985. They were later divorced.
Postgraduation, Mary was a middle and high school educator in public and Catholic schools for many years. While teaching full-time in Connecticut, Mary was also one of the founding members of Schola Ministries, a sacred music ensemble. Schola provided liturgical music for the worship congregation of the Benedictine Grange in West Redding, Connecticut. The other founders were Evelyn Avoglia and Kathleen Deignan. Mary played the flute and sang, but also brought her incredible skills of organization, planning and musical notation. She transcribed songs and created song sheets, and her tenacity and personal connections led to the recording of their first album, "Servant's Heart," in 1978. "Of Thanks and Wonder" followed in 1984.
Out of that musical collaboration, a lifelong bond was forged. Evelyn and Mary became the closest of friends, eventually sharing a house and welcoming Mary's son, Liam, into the world in 1985. Evelyn is Liam's godmother.
In 1988, Mary and her family relocated to Owensboro, for employment opportunities. Mary worked as an executive assistant at River Valley Behavioral Health starting in 1988 until her retirement in 2017. Mary was a full-time worker and mother, yet she still continued her music ministry as a member of the St. Stephen Cathedral choir under director Michael Conley for several years. She retired in 2017, but even after retirement, she continued to work with children. She provided homeschooling and child care activities.
Mary is survived by her only son, Liam Joseph Conroy; Liam's godmother, Evelyn Avoglia; niece Michele Liguori; and sister-in-law Maida Liguori; as well as a constellation of friends throughout the Owensboro area who love and will deeply miss their "Mare Mare": her young playmates and students, their parents and grandparents. She is also survived by Liam's father, William Conroy.
The memorial service will be 7 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday evening.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to NAMI: National Alliance on Mental Illness (www.nami.org) or 2441 S. Hwy. 27, Somerset, KY 42501. Mary courageously battled with depression and spent a large portion of her life working at River Valley Behavioral Health, helping others dealing with mental illness.
