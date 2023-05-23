Mary B. Smith, 90, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, May 20, 2023, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born July 10, 1932, in Daviess County to the late John and Mary Girten. She was a member of Garden Green Baptist Church. Mary and Clarence, her late husband, were foster parents for 17 years and had 59 children in their home.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence “Judge” Smith; son, Randy Smith; six brothers, John, Gene, Virgil, Elmer, Hick, and Hiram; and three sisters, Theresa Agnes, Laura Elizabeth, and Elizabeth Pearl.
Survivors include her four sons, Danny (Patty) Smith, Kenny (Karen) Smith, Larry Smith, and Rick Smith; daughter, Ann Smith; 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; brother, William (Vickie) Girten; four sisters, Christine Nantz, Barbara (Roger) Cox, Lois Carraway, and Katherine Grockowski; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Sorgho. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
