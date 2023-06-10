Mary Barton Miller Powers, 91, passed away Thursday, June 1, 2023. She was born in Owensboro March 11, 1932, to Zeno A. and Eva Basham Miller. She attended Owensboro schools and graduated from Owensboro High School with perfect attendance and no tardies for all 12 years! She then attended the University of Kentucky where she majored in home economics. In 1950 she married Dr. William H. Powers, Sr. and enjoyed 60 years of marriage before his death in 2011. She was a former member of the Jefferson County Medical Society Auxiliary, Big Spring Country Club, and Christ Church United Methodist where she was a devoted member of the Pathfinders Sunday school class.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Paul D. Miller, Esq. of Hardinsburg.
She is survived by her five children, Dr. William H. Powers, Jr., Dr. John D. Powers (Rebecca), Linda (Dr. Jeffrey S. Jones), Karen (Mark Rhodes), and Mary Ellen (Bradford Robison); 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and dear friend, J.W. Phelps, Jr.
Her body was bequeathed to the University of Louisville School of Medicine.
Funeral arrangements were private.
The family wishes to thank Dr. F. Albert Olash, Jr. and Dr. Bart Olash for their compassionate care.
