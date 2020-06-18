Mary Bea Murphy Blanford, 86, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the Carmel Home. She was born May 24, 1934, in Daviess County to the late Michael Richard and Mary Frances Riney Murphy. Mary Bea was a charter member of Immaculate Catholic Church and was a retired teller after over 50 years of work at Owensboro National Bank, Area Bank, and BB&T Bank. She had been very busy most of her life, raising six children, and was a very loving and doting wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Mary Bea was a devoted Catholic, and she loved traveling, especially on vacations to Florida, where she and D.B. loved the ocean and walking on the beach.
Mary Bea was also preceded in death by three brothers, Billy D. and wife Georgetta Murphy, Walter “Moose” and wife Jibby Murphy, and Mort Murphy; and a sister, Suzanne Coomes.
Surviving are her husband of 66 years, D.B. Blanford; six children, Dona Lohman and husband Charlie of Owensboro, Donnie Blanford and wife Mary Ann of Owensboro, Suzanne Gentry and husband David of Henderson, Jody Blanford and wife Trish of Owensboro, Steve Blanford and wife Karen of Frankfort, and Scott Blanford of Owensboro; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Rose Bartley of California; a brother-in-law, Bucky Coomes of Owensboro; a sister-in-law, Barbara Murphy of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass for Mary Bea Blanford will be at noon Friday at Immaculate Catholic Church, with burial following in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until noon Friday at Immaculate Catholic Church.
The number of those attending the visitation and Mass for Mary Bea Blanford shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks when entering the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Carmel Home at 2501 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
