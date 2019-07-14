Mary Beth Wahler Harrington, 58, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Mary Beth was born Jan. 5, 1961, in Owensboro to the late George and Margaret Tierney Wahler. She was a selfless and generous person who always thought of others first like volunteering at the soup kitchen at New Life Church. She deeply loved her 10 grandchildren and enjoyed cooking for her family, gardening, animals and taking vacations with her sister, Kaye, and brother Barry. Mary Beth was an outgoing, "street smart" person, who never met a stranger.
In addition to her parents, Mary Beth also was preceded in death by her brothers, George and Jeffrey Wahler; a nephew, Steve Wahler; and a brother-in-law, Charlie Hall.
Survivors include her daughters, Jamie Harrington-Powell (Jason), Rebel Harrington and Tenaya Humphrey (Jeff); a son, Taylor Harrington (fiancee´ Brooklynn Yeckering); grandchildren Brooklyn, Alissa, Nathan, Tre'von, Taryn, Daja, Zack, Kaysia, Cayman and Bralee; a great-grandson, Kason; a brother, Barry Wahler (Paula); a sister, Kaye Wahler Hall; longtime friend Mike Leonard; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
The service for Mary Beth Harrington will be noon Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be Monday from 3 to 7 p.m. and Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to The Help Office (in memory of Virginia "Dumpie" Hawkins), 1316 W. Fourth St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Mary Beth Harrington may be left at www.glenncares.com.
