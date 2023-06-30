CORBIN — Mary “Bill” Hardison, 94, of Corbin, formerly of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at her home in Corbin. Mary Frances Bennett was born Jan. 17, 1929, in McLean County to the late Thurman Royal “T.R.” and Bertha Ethel Long Bennett and was married to Delmar Lee Hardison Dec. 23, 1951. Bill started working at General Electric in Owensboro, later worked at the Cigar Factory in Owensboro, and then was the owner and operator of Saratoga Tailer Park in Masonville. She was a member of the Baptist faith. Bill also enjoyed fishing, working crossword puzzles, and watching both NASCAR and western movies.
In addition to her parents, Bill was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Del Hardison, who died April 24, 2001; four brothers, Ray Bennett, Edward Bennett, John Bennett, and Junior Bennett; and three sisters, Jewell Richards, Hazel Eubank, and Faye Dunn.
Survivors include two sons, Nick Hardison (Carol) of Eureka, California and Barry Hardison (Karol) of Corbin; three grandchildren, Andrew Hardison, Julia Hardison, and Layne Pearce (Laron); a great- granddaughter, Gemma Hardison; and a sister, Joan Bartlett (Hoover) of Panther.
A private family service will be held Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, with the Rev. Denny Campbell officiating. Burial will be in Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. There will be no public visitation.
Bill’s service will be streamed live on musterfuneralhomes.com at 1 p.m. Sunday.
The Mary “Bill” Hardison family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Calhoun Cemetery Beautification Fund, C/O John Howard, 400 Guy Settle Loop, Calhoun, KY 42327.
