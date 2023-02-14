Mary “Bobbie” Beverly Harder Stroud, 95, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at her home. Mary was born in Louisville June 9, 1927, to the late Walter and Mary Harder. She was a retired secretary from General Electric. Bobbie was a member of First Baptist Church since 1951 and was a member of “The Happy Hearts” Sunday school class. After retirement, she volunteered at Mercy Hospital with Golden Partners. Her favorite job was being an aunt to all her nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Elmo Chester “Mo” Stroud Jr., in 1958; siblings, Frances Louise Smith and Walter L. Harder Jr.; nieces, Jackie Franklin and Debbie Morton; and great-nephews, Rob Wimsatt and Brian Wimsatt.
Survivors include a nephew, Walter (Judy) Harder III; niece, Vickie (Allen) Thomas; great-nieces and nephews, Kevin Porter, Michelle Ryan, Jodi Porter, Brandi Wimsatt-Rios, Ashley Bartley, Whitney Siddiqi, Mary Katherine Harder, Keri French, Krista Camp, and Allen “Bud” Thomas; along with several great-great-nieces and nephews and great-great-great-nieces and nephews.
A service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Rosehill Cemetery Chapel in Owensboro. There will be no visitation.
James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 904, Owensboro, KY 42302.
Online messages of condolence may be left at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
