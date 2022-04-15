HARDINSBURG — Mary Bruce ‘Brucie’ Beard, 94, of
Hardinsburg, died
April 13, 2022, at Breckinridge Memorial Nursing Facility. She
was the former owner
of the Breckinridge
County Herald News
and a member of Hardinsburg Baptist Church.
Survivors: daughters, Sylvia Anne Haft, Martha Bruce Beard, and
Sallie Beard, and
sister, Pat Napier.
Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Ivy Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday and after 8:30
a.m. Tuesday at
the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Ivy Hill Cemetery.
