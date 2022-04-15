HARDINSBURG — Mary Bruce ‘Brucie’ Beard, 94, of

Hardinsburg, died

April 13, 2022, at Breckinridge Memorial Nursing Facility. She

was the former owner

of the Breckinridge

County Herald News

and a member of Hardinsburg Baptist Church.

Survivors: daughters, Sylvia Anne Haft, Martha Bruce Beard, and

Sallie Beard, and

sister, Pat Napier.

Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Ivy Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday and after 8:30

a.m. Tuesday at

the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Ivy Hill Cemetery.