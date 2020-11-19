Mary Bryant Jarnagin Whitehouse, born April 26, 1926, in Muhlenberg County, entered the kingdom of heaven in the waning hours of Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Mary was very active her entire life. She started her own salon business in 1952 in the old Kresge building downtown and continued her career for 35 years. Additionally, she was deeply involved in many aspects of church life at Breckenridge
Street Methodist Church, which she cherished. She served on the board of
the Friends of the Children at Mary
Kendall Home and the Owensboro Help Office for many years and was also active in the Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Kenneth; and her eldest son, John Kenneth.
Mary is survived by her three children, Linda Crabtree and Donna Whitehouse of Owensboro and her son and daughter-in-law, Alan and Tina Whitehouse of Augusta, Georgia; her grandchildren, Tonya and Jay Wells of Dyersburg, Tennessee, and Dwayne Kent and Sherry Crabtree of Louisville; and great-grandchildren Courtney Wells and Alyssa Wells of Louisville and Bailey Wells of Dyersburg.
A graveside service will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Elmwood Cemetery.
The number of those attending the graveside service shall be with current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Mary Kendall Home, 193 Phillips Court, Owensboro, KY 42303 or Breckenridge Street Methodist Church, 1400 Breckenridge St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of Mary Whitehouse may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented