ISLAND — Mary Burden Hughes, 74, of Island, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, Mar. 21, 2023, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. Mary Ann Thomasson was born Dec. 14, 1948, in McLean County to the late Martin Harlin and Georgia Marie Bolton Thomasson and was married to Ray Dudley Hughes Aug. 29, 1997. Mary retired after 27 years of service from General Electric in Madisonville and was a member of Church Street General Baptist Church in Bremen. Her church is where you could always find Mary, every time the doors were open. She loved her church, pastor, and her church family so very much.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Dudley Hughes, who died Jan. 24, 2012; by a nephew, Sammy Thomasson; and by three precious great-grandbabies that she wasn’t able to meet on this side of Heaven.
Survivors include a son, Steve Burden (Shannon) of Island; two stepsons, Andy Hughes (Jenny) and Shea Hughes (Abaigail); four grandchildren, Derrick Huckleberry (Amy), Heather Burden (Laramie Kassinger), Lea Ann Burden, and Dustina Burden (Robert Owen); seven great-grandchildren; three brothers, Melvin Thomasson (Martha) of Livermore, Larry Thomasson (Anita) of Utica, and Donnie Thomasson of Island; a sister, Betty Thomasson of Owensboro; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Mar. 24, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel, with the Rev. Danny Greene officiating. Burial will be in Island Baptist Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Mary’s family from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Mary’s service will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 1 p.m. Friday.
The Mary Burden Hughes family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Island Baptist Cemetery Fund, C/O Joe Howell, 835 Doug Hill Road, Island, KY 42350.
Share your memories and photos of Mary at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Commented