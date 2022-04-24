Mary C. Cook, 92, of Owensboro, passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at her daughter’s home. She was born June 14, 1929 in Daviess County to the late Charles Henry Walker and Lona McCoy Walker. Mary was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. She enjoyed working in her flower garden, going to auctions, flea markets and garage sales. Mary loved visiting with family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Randall Cook; two brothers, James Walker and Edward Walker; two sisters, Martha White and Anna Wells; and a great-grandson, Nathan Lindsey.
She is survived by her son, Randall W. Cook; two daughters, Sharon Baize (Gene) and Brenda Tucker (Jerry); nine grandchildren, Haley Baize, Scottie Bartlett, Penny Higdon, Mischelle Wathen, Lisa Renaye Curtis, Clint Tucker, Travis Clark, Brent Tucker and Stacey Harris; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a special thanks to her caregiver, Carol Hall.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation is on Sunday from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. and on Monday after 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented