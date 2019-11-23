Mary C. Doerr Bailey, 70, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at her residence. She was born in Louisville on March 8, 1949, to the late Martin Edward Doerr and Charlotte Wendler Doerr. She was a homemaker. Mary loved dancing, doing crossword puzzles and spending time with her grandchildren.
Along with her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her brother, Robert Doerr.
Mary is survived by her husband of 41 years, John W. Bailey; two daughters, Martina (Dean) Sparks and Crystal Martinez; nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Apollo Heights Baptist Church, 2322 Tamarack Road, Owensboro, KY 42301.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Western Kentucky for their compassionate care.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Mary C. Doerr Bailey memorial fund, 519 Locust St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Bailey. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Mary C. Doerr Bailey at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented