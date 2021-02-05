Mary C. Komisar, 86, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at her residence. She was born May 10, 1934, in Hancock County to the late Bryan and Katherine Clark. She was a member of Eaton Memorial Baptist Church. Mary enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Robert J. Komisar, in 2014.
Survivors include a son, Butch Komisar (Peggy) of Indianapolis; daughter Gaye Maglinger (Tracy) of Calhoun; seven grandchildren, Brian Whalen (Alisa), Tammy Kelley, Malari Williams (James), Joseph Wedding, Lindsay Wahl, Wade Wedding and Sarah Maglinger; 16 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory and will be livestreamed at www.davisfuneralhome.com. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday and after 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the funeral or visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented